CHARLOTTE – Woody’s Seafood Saloon has opened at Ballantyne Corners Shopping Center, according to MVP Properties.
This is Woody’s second location after their flagship location at Cruz Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The restaurant is known for its island attitude and Shark Bites appetizer.
The 3,531 square-foot space includes ground-level dining, a patio and a rooftop bar.
The property is located at the intersection of North Community House Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway.
Robbie Adams, of MPV Properties, represented the landlord on the lease transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.