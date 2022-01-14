CHARLOTTE – Due to the expected winter storm this weekend, StarMed Healthcare is closing all of its outdoor sites Sunday, with the exception of the following:
- 4001 Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte, which is scheduled to operate 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. StarMed officials will monitor weather conditions early Sunday morning and make adjustments accordingly, which could mean a delayed opening time or closure.
Due to anticipated staffing shortages and limited testing capacity across the area, StarMed officials are asking that only high-risk or immunocompromised patients visit the Tuckaseegee Road testing location on Sunday.
- 4355 Gum Branch Road. in Jacksonville, which is scheduled to be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Onslow County, which includes Jacksonville, is expected to receive rain rather than snow/ice.
StarMed will determine whether to close its indoor sites based on the road conditions early Sunday morning.
The testing laboratory will remain open and operational throughout the weekend, along with the patient call center (704-941-6000).
Visit https://starmed.care/ for updates on closures and potential changes to hours of operation.
