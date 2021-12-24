CHARLOTTE – During NC Beer Month 2021, North Carolinians and tourists could explore the craft breweries of our state and check-in their visits using the popular “drink socially” smartphone app, Untappd.
By accumulating check-ins, beer fans were able to unlock limited edition NC Beer Month Passport badges and earn entries into the NC Beer Month Passport Sweepstakes.
Contest participants could earn the badge and a corresponding entry into the sweepstakes for their fifth, 10th and 15th brewery check-ins accumulated during October.
The North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild announced that Chris Brown of Mocksville and Frederick Hoffman of La Plata, Maryland were selected as the winners of the NC Beer Month Passport Sweepstakes. The winners were selected at random from a pool of over 920 contest participants, many of whom had earned multiple entries into the competition.
Brown was the recipient of the Charlotte Sweepstakes prize. Thanks to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, he and a friend will get to explore breweries in a trip to the Queen City.
Prize package includes the following:
• Two-night hotel accommodations, compliments of Holiday Inn & Suites South End
• Behind-the-scenes craft brewery tour for two, compliments of City Brew Tours
• Two general admissions tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame
• Two activity passes for the US National Whitewater Center
• #CLTBeer swag bag of gift cards and apparel from: Devil’s Logic Brewing, Divine Barrel Brewing, Heist Brewery, NoDa Brewing Company, The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Petty Thieves Brewing Company, Pilot Brewing Company, Sugar Creek Brewing Company and Triple C Brewing Company.
Hoffman and a friend of his choosing will get to experience the Outer Banks as the winner of the Outer Banks Sweepstakes prize.
