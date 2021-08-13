MATTHEWS – Karen Kollmer, former facilities manager at Windsor Run, was promoted to general services director.
Kollmer will lead a team of 44 employees in providing and maintaining a safe, healthy infrastructure at Windsor Run, including two new buildings this fall: the White Oak Terrace independent living residences and the Piedmont Overlook continuing care neighborhood. She will also oversee quality transportation, security, hospitality and facility services to residents and employees.
“Through Karen’s commitment to our residents and our mission to provide exceptional services and amenities, her leadership is invaluable to the general services team,” said George Comfort, executive director of Windsor Run. “As we begin a new chapter this fall with the opening of White Oak Terrace and Piedmont Overlook, we are pleased to be partnering with Karen as she begins her new role.”
The Waxhaw resident brings more than 30 years of experience from multiple Erickson Senior Living-managed communities and the corporate office.
In 1990, she began her career at Charlestown, Md., as a receptionist where she was promoted to several roles before transferring to Erickson Senior Living’s corporate office in Catonsville, Md.
She later worked at Seabrook Village, a sister community in Tinton Falls, N.J., prior to moving to Windsor Run as project manager. She has been with Windsor Run since 2018.
