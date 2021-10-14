MATTHEWS – Windsor Run has appointed Kate Van Atta as human resources director.
Van Atta will be responsible for daily operations of the human resources department with a focus on employee recruitment and engagement. The community has 180 full-and part-time employees.
“We are excited to welcome Kate to our community as we open the new White Oak Terrace independent living building and the Piedmont Overlook continuing care neighborhood this fall,” said George Comfort, executive director of Windsor Run. “Her accomplishments with Erickson Senior Living and accreditation in management and recruitment make her an invaluable resource to our ever-growing community.”
Van Atta comes with over 10 years of senior living experience, having most recently worked as assistant human resources director at Ashby Ponds, a sister community in Ashburn, Virginia.
Van Atta is certified as a Human Resources Senior Certified Professional by the Society of Human Resources Management.
She lives in Matthews with her husband, Chris, and their four daughters, Kendyl, Whisper, Sydney and Ryder.
Want to work there?
Visit www.ericksonseniorliving.com/careers to view career opportunities at Windsor Run, register for email alerts and apply online.
