CHARLOTTE – Wells Fargo announced Nov. 19 a $20 million donation to Foundation For The Carolinas to help small business owners in Charlotte own more of their businesses’ assets, such as property, equipment and technology.
The Foundation For the Carolinas will distribute the funding in the form of grants that do not need to be repaid. The funding will reach an anticipated 1,000 small businesses in Charlotte over the next three years.
The donation comes from Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund, a roughly $420 million national small business recovery effort with a focus on racially and ethnically diverse small business owners who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Wells Fargo created the Open for Business Fund in July 2020 by donating the gross processing fees it made from administering Paycheck Protection Program loans in 2020. Wells Fargo has collaborated with Community Development Financial Institutions and local nonprofits to distribute funding across the nation.
“Helping small businesses persevere during the pandemic has been a significant focus of Wells Fargo’s, and the structure of this donation – which the Foundation For The Carolinas will distribute as grants, not loans – is meant to maximize its impact,” Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said. “This grant is one of the biggest we’ve made since we began the Open for Business Fund. We’re proud to do it in Charlotte, where Wells Fargo has more employees than any other city, and to do it with important local partners. We’re looking forward to replicating this model in other cities next year.”
Starting in 2022, Foundation For The Carolinas plans to distribute funding with a focus on:
• Starting new businesses – Support individuals working with start-up capital to formalize their small business, such as a painter who is ready to buy a van, ladders and equipment, or those switching careers and starting a small business for the first time.
• Stabilizing businesses – Provide capital to established small businesses that need to stabilize coming out of the pandemic, like a restaurant that wants to buy its retail location to avoid rising rent.
• Accelerating business expansion – Work with successful small businesses to expand locations or increase production/storage capacity, such as a company that needs to buy a warehouse to store inventory.
“Diverse small business owners play such a critical role in driving innovation and building a thriving economy through creating family wage jobs, building a robust tax base, and spurring asset building in local communities,” said Tracey Greene Washington, co-owner with her husband Edmund Washington, of No Grease, Inc., a men’s luxury barbershop in Charlotte that benefited from Wells Fargo’s Open for Business program and opened another location earlier this year. “We believe that diverse small business owners are uniquely positioned as leaders, thought-partners, and drivers of economic innovation and are poised to play an important role in addressing economic mobility, racial wealth gap, and catalyzing generational wealth-all critical and complex issues that must be addressed for communities to compete and lead in the global economy.”
Through Oct. 31, the Open for Business Fund is estimated to have reached more than 150,000 small business owners and to have helped protect an estimated 250,000 jobs. Wells Fargo also offers a Small Business Resource Center where entrepreneurs can explore business planning, financing considerations and practical advice.
On the web: www.fftc.org/WellsFargoGrants
