CHESHIRE, CT – Wayback Burgers will celebrate the first full day of summer by hosting its annual “Free Shake Day” on June 21.
Guests with a cocoa craving are in for a treat as this year’s free shake flavor is chocolate. To sweeten the deal, Wayback Burgers will also be giving away Shake Koozies to the first 50 guests at each location.
Wayback Burger’s milkshakes are hand-dipped and crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.
“Offering our chocolate shake for free is a perfect nod to the nostalgia that both summer and the Wayback brand brings to our guests,” Wayback Burgers President Patrick Conlin said.
There's a Wayback Burgers in Mint Hill at 7014 Tutor St.
On the web: www.WaybackBurgers.com
