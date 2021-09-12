CHESHIRE, CT – Wayback Burgers announced the creation of the first-ever ‘Cheeseburger Hall of Fame’ and will offer Buy One, Get One Free Classic Burgers in honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18.
The ‘hall of fame recognizes individuals and moments in pop culture synonymous with the cheeseburger. Inductees will receive free Wayback Burgers Classic Burgers for the first year of their induction.
Inaugural inductees for 2021 include:
• Jimmy Buffet in “Cheeseburger in Paradise”
• Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in “Good Burger”
• Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and John Amos in “Coming to America”
• John Landis on behalf of John Belushi in “Animal House”
Wayback Burgers will also offer a delicious Buy One, Get One Free Classic Burger deal on Sept. 18. The burger features two beef patties cooked-to-order, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, topped with ketchup and mustard. Guests can redeem this BOGO offer in-restaurant or by ordering through its app.
“Just like our Classic Burger, our 2021 inductees positively advocate the deliciousness and notoriety of America’s iconic meal, the cheeseburger,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “We feel our inaugural inductees embody memorable moments in pop culture where we, as a society, have also idolized the cheeseburger. We look forward to launching this yearly tradition and can’t wait to see where the class of 2022 will lead us.”
On the web: www.WaybackBurgers.com
