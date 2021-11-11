WAXHAW – The Town of Waxhaw is encouraging the community to support local companies Nov. 27 via Small Business Saturday.
Small businesses throughout Waxhaw will be participating, including those in downtown and vendors at the Waxhaw Farmers Market.
Shopping at local businesses means those dollars are recirculated in the community, which can help crate and maintain jobs. An average of $0.68 of every dollar spent at a small business is invested locally and small businesses donate 250% more than large businesses to local causes., according to the town.
“Shopping local connects you with your community,” Downtown Director Ashley Nowell said. “We’re encouraging everyone to shop and dine locally in Waxhaw on Saturday, Nov. 27. Enjoy your meals and buy some holiday gifts at one of more than 100 locally owned businesses in town.”
Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
