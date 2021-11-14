WAXHAW – The Town of Waxhaw has hired Janet Peirano as a planner.
Peirano served as a permit technician with Weddington, where she also ran their erosion control program, according to Waxhaw Planning Director Lisa Thompson.
Thompson introduced Peirano to Waxhaw commissioners Nov. 9, adding that she was set to become a certified zoning official through a UNC School of Government program.
“We're really proud of her for that, and having worked with Janet before, I know she's a hard worker,” Thompson said. “I'm happy to have her here on Team Waxhaw.”
Thompson served as town administrator of Weddington prior to joining Waxhaw in May.
Weddington is hiring a planner and administrative assistant/deputy clerk.
