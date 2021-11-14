MONROE – Waste Pro’s Charlotte South Division, located in Monroe, is honoring three of its best and brightest drivers who are celebrating 10 years with the company.
The division recognized Ricky Atkinson, who services customers in Union County, as well as Mike Byrum and Junior Bartley, who service customers in Monroe. All three have earned Waste Pro’s $10,000 Safety Award, which is awarded to drivers who go three years without an at-fault accident, injury or property damage.
“We are fortunate to have these three outstanding employees on our team,” Charlotte South Division Manager Ted Goode said. “It is an honor to recognize and reward our employees who follow the process and show up to work with a good attitude and genuinely care about the safety and the people they serve in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.