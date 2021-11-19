DEERFIELD, Ill. – Walgreens announced that all individuals over age 18 can receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster in stores nationwide.
This follows the Food and Drug Administration’s recent decision to expand Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines to all individuals 18 and older, in addition to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Individuals can schedule appointments beginning Nov. 20 through the Walgreens app, by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS.
“Expanding eligibility for booster doses provides yet another tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially at a time when many people are gathering for the holidays,” said Kevin Ban, chief medical officer for Walgreens. “As friends and family look to reconnect, Walgreens remains committed to offering convenient access to vaccinations that are critical to helping protect our communities – from COVID-19 primary vaccines and booster shots to flu immunizations.”
