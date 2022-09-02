DEERFIELD, Ill. – Walgreens now offers updated COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna boosters to eligible people aged 12 years and older following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available via the Walgreens app, 1-800-WALGREENS, or online at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine starting Sept. 2 for vaccinations. Additional appointments will be added daily as select Walgreens stores begin to receive the updated COVID-19 boosters.
The updated COVID-19 booster is developed to more effectively protect against the latest viral variants, including Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, the dominant virus strains in the United States.
“Walgreens has played a vital role in responding to COVID-19 as millions have turned to us as a trusted and convenient vaccination destination,” said Dr. Anita Patel, vice president, pharmacy services development, Walgreens. “This season, we encourage everyone to stay protected by getting vaccinated with this more targeted updated COVID-19 booster in addition to receiving their flu shot or other routine immunizations in a single visit.”
About updated COVID-19 boosters:
Eligibility: Individuals aged 12 years and older who completed a COVID-19 vaccine primary series or received a booster dose at least 2 months ago can now receive an updated COVID-19 booster dose. Individuals aged 12 through 17 years are eligible to receive Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 booster dose, and individuals aged 18 and older are eligible to receive Pfizer’s or Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster dose.
Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines: According to the CDC, individuals are up to date if a primary series was completed, and the most recent booster dose was received as recommended by the CDC. Staying up to date will help keep people better protected against COVID-19.
Get a flu shot or other recommended routine immunizations at the same time. Individuals receiving an updated COVID-19 booster dose can also get a flu shot or other CDC recommended routine immunizations during a single visit to save a trip and help reduce community spread of vaccine-preventable illnesses.
Available at Walgreens locations. For the best experience, individuals are encouraged to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, flu shots and other vaccinations through Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, the Walgreens app or 1-800-WALGREENS.
