CHARLOTTE – Urgent Care 24/7, with clinics in five states nationwide, announced the opening of its newest location at 1726 E. 7th St.
Urgent Care 24/7 Charlotte is now open to patients without an appointment. Services are provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Treatments and procedures include urgent care; cold, flu and illness care; wound care; X-Rays; ultrasound; full-service lab testing; drug and alcohol testing; physical exams; drug screens; STD testing; flu shots; B-12 shots; and hydration therapy.
With headquarters in Savannah, Georgia, Urgent Care 24/7 was founded by neurologist Dr. Jerry Williams. Urgent Care 24/7 operates 11 urgent care walk-in clinics nationally.
