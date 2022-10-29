CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte Urban Design Center and the UNC Charlotte School of Architecture presented the city's second annual Urban Design Awards, or "Urbies," Oct. 27 to elevate the importance of excellent urban design.

The awards program recognizes quality urban design in Charlotte while encouraging community discussion around what makes for unique and great places.

"Fast-growing Charlotte is increasingly part of the national conversation about desirable urban destinations. But growth alone doesn't make a great city," said UNC Charlotte School of Architecture Director and Professor Blaine Brownell. "The Urbies bring much-needed attention to the creation of memorable spaces that improve our quality of life and spark the collective imagination."

Award recipients:

  • Great Development Near Transit – Atherton

  • Great Walkable Neighborhood-Wesley – Heights

  • Great New Life for an Old Place – The Brooklyn Collective 

  • Great Public Space – Romare Bearden Park

  • Great Placemaking – Nebel's Alley Night Market

  • Great Street – North Davidson Street

  • Great Urban Architecture – Elizabeth on Seventh        

  • Great Suburban Design – Piedmont Town Center        

  • Great Urban Design Champion – David Furman

  • Great Neighborhood Champion – Neighboring Concepts

  • Great Student Project-Charlotte Urbanists

  • People's Choice Award – Five Points Plaza

A 10-member community jury chose award recipients. The awards ceremony recognizing winners took place at the Charlotte Urban Design Center.

"It is terrific to see the growth of the awards program in its second year. The large number of nominations showed us that Charlotteans value a livable, vibrant urban environment.  From preservation to walkability, to treasured public places and life on the street, these awards celebrate all the elements that make our city a great place to live, work and play," said Interim Planning Director Alyson Craig.  "Our continued collaboration with UNC Charlotte and the contributions of our diverse awards jury provides an invaluable opportunity to showcase how important urban design is to quality of life and how meaningful public places are to the Queen City."

Visit the Charlotte Urban Design Center website  for details.

