CHARLOTTE – University City Partners announced that Keith Stanley will become its new president and CEO beginning January 2023.
Stanley is currently the executive director of Near West Side Partners in Milwaukee, where he’s charged with spearheading revitalization, community cohesion and neighborhood sustainability efforts. He is also the executive director of the Avenues West Association and Near West Side Business Improvement District (BID) #10.
“We are grateful for Keith Stanley’s outstanding skill sets being added to our community at a critical time in UCP’s history,” University City Partners chairman Stuart Parks said.
University City Partners released a plan in 2021 to help inform the next 20 years of development. Efforts are focused on urban and transit-oriented development, a greenbelt for mobility and recreation, the growth of character and culture and the infusion of 21st century mobility.
Stanley will oversee these efforts and comes to the organization with strong background in strategic planning, financial management and community outreach. Additionally, he brings extensive expertise in social entrepreneurship, hybrid ventures, long-term strategic planning and the adoption of innovation.
“It is an honor to lead University City Partners into its next phase of growth, strategic development and partnership for this dynamic and growing part of Charlotte,” Keith said.
The current interim director, Tobe Holmes, will remain with University City Partners as the senior director of land use and economic development.
