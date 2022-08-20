GREENVILLE, S.C. – Charlotte resident George Bell has joined the board of directors at United Community Banks.
Bell is an experienced information technology executive and has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, previously working for Truist, BB&T and Bank of America. In his most recent role as executive vice president at Truist, he led a cross-functional team and provided technical leadership for human resources, legal and business management.
“I look forward to upholding the integrity and confidence that the customers place with United and working alongside the talented leadership team at the bank,” Bell said.
Lynn Harton, chairman and CEO of United Community Bank, worked with Bell early in their careers. She has always been impressed with his intelligence and understanding of the industry.
“His impeccable track record of leveraging leading technology and enabling customer-centric innovation will be particularly helpful to our team as our business continues to grow across some of the fastest-growing markets in the Southeast,” Harton said.
Thomas Richlovsky, lead director of the board, said Bell brings a fresh, experienced perspective to the board.
“As we continue to grow, we strive to attract and recruit board talent to assure effective ongoing oversight of the Bank’s strategy,” Richlovsky said. “George’s extensive experience in financial services with an emphasis on customer information management is an excellent complement to our existing capabilities.”
