Readers of Union County Weekly could vote for their favorite businesses in our annual Best of the Weekly readers choice awards from May 7 to 28.
We recognized winners at a reception June 24 at the Hampton Inn & Suites SouthPark at Phillips Place in Charlotte. The theme of the party was the Roaring Twenties since that era followed a global pandemic in 1919.
Click the links below to see descriptions of winners:
Animals & Pets | Beauty | Drinking | Education | Entertainment | Food | Health | Home Improvement | Professional Services | Shopping | Sports & Fitness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.