The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 19 to 25:
Lowest Scores
Waffle House, 1229 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90
Violations include: Inspector said person-in-charge didn't have active managerial control in preventing potential food-borne risks; multi-use pans were stored soiled; some foods were not held cold enough; some foods kept for over 24 hours were not labeled; and facility had multiple live roaches.
Indian Trail
China II, 5850 U.S. 74 E. – 100
IHOP, 14001 U.S. 74 – 96.5
Market Express/The Koop, 4303 Old Monroe Road – 96
The One's, 5701 U.S. 74 W. – 95.5
Monroe
Chipotle, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
Home Brew Craft Beer; Smoothies CBS, 215 S. Main St. – 100
Jade Kitchen 2, 1849 Dickerson Blvd. – 95
Moe's Southwest Grill, 2925 Monroe Way – 95.5
Tavern 74, 2116 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
Village of Woodridge, 2414 Granville Place – 98.5
Waffle House, 1229 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90
Waxhaw
Emmet's Social Table, 401 E. South Main St. – 97
Greco Fresh Grille, 201 W. South Main St. – 96.5
Mary O'Neills Irish Pub, 116 W. North Main St. – 96
