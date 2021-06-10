The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 28 to June 3:
Lowest Score
• Taqueria Monarcas, 402 Patton Ave., Monroe – 85
Violations include: Kitchen hand sink used for colander and lettuce; raw chicken was stored above raw beef and fish in cold-holding drawer; meat slicer, knife and can opener blade were stored unclean; salsa, shredded lettuce and cut tomatoes weren’t held cool enough; and salsas, lettuce and tomatoes were improperly cooled.
All Scores
Indian Trail
• Athenian Grill, 614 S. Indian Trail Road – 97
• Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 98
• Chick-fil-A, 13801 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road – 87
• Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
Monroe
• Crooke’s Fresh Market, 1620 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Five Guys Famous Burgers And Fries, 2833 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
• Hathaway’s, 1310 Roosevelt Blvd. W. – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 2104 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Taqueria Monarcas, 402 Patton Ave. – 85
• The Sea Hut, 354 E. Franklin St. – 95
