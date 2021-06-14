The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 4 to 10:
Indian Trail
• 100 Main Beef And BBQ, 7878 Idlewild Road – 97
• China II, 5850 U.S. 74 E. – 100
• Johnny K's Restaurant, 138 N. Indian Trail Road – 98.5
• Mod Pizza, 6720 Old Monroe Road – 94.5
• N.Y. Pizza & Pasta, 624 Indian Trail Road – 94.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14039 E. Independence Blvd. – 99.5
• Subway, 308 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 96.5
• Zaxby's, 13967 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Monroe
• Cook Out Restaurant, 1410 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Food Lion (deli), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Jin Jin, 221 E. Franklin St. – 100
• Koumi Express, 2259 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Little Country Kitchen, 2526 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 93
• Taqueria La Unica, 1621 Walk-Up Ave. – 95
• Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 Skyway Drive – 100
Waxhaw
• Arby's, 1001 Aspinal St. – 96
• Hacienda El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 3901 Providence Road S. – 94
• Jersey Mike's, 8121 Kensington Drive – 97.5
Weddington
• Rock Store Express, 13801 Providence Road – 96
