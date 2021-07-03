The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 25 to July 1:
Lowest Scores
• Carniceria Morelos, 1510 Miller St., Monroe – 91.5
Violations include: Utensils and pans had dried meat debris on them; flies were in the facility; raw chicken and beef were stored underneath leaking condenser in cold display unit; dishes were stacked wet; reach-in cooler condenser was leaking; and equipment handles and gaskets were not clean.
Indian Trail
• Jimmy John's, 6405 Old Monroe Road – 97.5
• The Bridge Restaurant, 5902 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 99
Monroe
• American Deli, 1014 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Carniceria Morelos, 1510 Miller St. – 91.5
• Fox's Alley, 1901 Skyway Drive – 98.5
• Palace Restaurant, 1000 Lancaster Ave. – 98.5
Stallings
• New Asia Market (meat market), 4400 Potter Road – 100
• Sam's Mart/Amar Mart, 2700 Old Monroe Road – 100
Waxhaw
• Ice Cream and Pizza Works, 3913 Providence Road – 95.5
• Pizza Hut, 703 W. S. Main St. – 100
Wesley Chapel
• Harris Teeter (deli) – 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (meats/seafoods), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 100
