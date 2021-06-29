The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 18 to 24.
Lowest Scores
• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 90
Violations include: Three hand sinks in kitchen didn't have hand soap; four deep plastic containers of lettuce didn't cool fast enough; raw steak, raw shrimp and raw chicken were not held cold enough; and restaurant had flies.
Indian Trail
• Charanda Authentic Mexican Eatery, 6437 Old Monroe Road – 94.5
• Extreme Ice Center Snack Bar, 4705 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 96.5
• Firehouse Subs, 14039 U.S. 74 – 92.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 5850 E. U.S. 74
• Food Lion (deli), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 97.5
• Food Lion (produce), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100
• Frutta Bowls, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Grapes Wine Bar, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Jersey Mike's, 6580 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Scooter's, 5859 U.S. 74 – 96.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 6701 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98
• Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road – 91.5
• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
Monroe
• 1942 Mexican Bar and Grill, 5250 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• Be's Noodles Bahn Mi & Bubble Tea, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 95.5
• Best Western Inn & Suites, 2316 Hanover Drive – 98.5
• Chipotle, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• El Paso Mexican-American Cuisine, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 96.5
• Jud's, 1603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
• La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, 1701 Morgan Mill Road – 92
• Logan's Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2117 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Los Paisanos Mexican Buffet, 1300 Skyway Drive – 99.5
• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90
• Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W Roosevelt Blvd. – 91
• Papa John's, 6701 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Pizza Hut, 2111 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Shoku Sushi & Bar, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96
• Takara Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5
• Taqueria Veracruz, 4420 U.S. 74 W. – 100
• Taqueria Veracruz Mexico, 1228 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• The Smoke Pit, 1507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5
Stallings
• Mario's Pizza Italian Restaurant, 2925 Weddington-Matthews Road – 91
• Poppyseeds Bagels, 1311 Chestnut Lane – 98
Waxhaw
• Cork & Ale, 113 E. North St. – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (produce), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100
• Hot Wok, 5943 Weddington-Monroe Road – 97
• Nena's Market, 4824 Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road – 98.5
• Provisions Waxhaw, 107 W. S. Main St. – 97.5
• Rosati's Pizza, 9925 Rea Road – 94
• Waxhaw Rock Store BBQ, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 96.5
Wesley Chapel
• Greco Fresh Grille, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 95.5
• McDonald's, 5925 Weddington Road – 98.5
