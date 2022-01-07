The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 31 to Jan. 6:
Indian Trail
Food Lion (meat market), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100
Food Lion (deli), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 91.5
Food Lion (produce) 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100
Mod Pizza, 6720 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
Marshville
Food Lion (meat market), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 99.5
Food Lion (deli), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 100
Food Lion (produce), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 98.5
Polk Mountain Market, 5000 New Salem Road – 100
Monroe
AJ Family Restaurant, 4829 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97
Bojangles, 555 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
Food Lion (deli), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 97
Food Lion (produce), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 98.5
Food Lion (deli), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 97
Sunny Food Express, 1800 Walk Up Ave. – 96
Waxhaw
Blue Door Deli And Market, 202 W. North Main St. – 97
Food Lion (meat market), 1301 N. Broome St. – 99.5
Food Lion (deli), 1301 N. Broome St. – 99.5
Food Lion (produce) 1301 N. Broome St. – 100
Terra Mare Market, 1526 Providence Road S. – 98.5
Wesley Chapel
Chick-fil-A, 6390 Weddington Road – 97
