The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 3 to 9:
Indian Trail
• Ararat Mediterranean Restaurant, 1361 Chestnut Lane – 99
• DJ's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 97
• El Cafetal, 4409 Old Monroe Road – 95
• Frutta Bowls, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Golden Key European Food Market, 1001 Van Buren Ave. – 96.5
• Jimmy John's, 6405 Old Monroe Road – 98
• Kate's Skating Rinks, 14500 U.S. 74 E. – 98.5
• La Casita Sebastian, 2025 Galena Chase Drive – 100
• Starbucks Coffee, 6701 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99
• Subway (Walmart), 2101 Younts Road – 97
Monroe
• 601 Quick Mart, 2412 Concord Hwy. – 92.5
• Carlos Cocos, Fruits & Food, 3817 Sardis Church Road – 93
• East Frank Superette and Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St. – 96.5
• El Taco Loco, 1404 Skyway Drive – 99
• Fish Crazy, 1504 Sowell St. – 96.5
• Fit You Meals, 115 W. Sunset Drive – 98
• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill, 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Main Street Bistro, 109 S. Main St. – 95.5
• Mr. Taco, 1014 W/ Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Spiros Hilltop Fish Fare & Steakhouse, 1602 Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Taco Rico, 1404 Skyway Drive – 98
• Taqueria La Unica, 1621 Walk-Up Ave. – 98.5
• Taqueria Veracruz, 4420 U.S. 74 W. – 100
• Wingstop, 2521 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
Stallings
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 95.5
• Mario's Italian Restaurant, 2945 Matthews-Weddington Road – 98.5
• McDonald's, 14522 Lawyers Road – 98.5
• New York Pizza Express, 4520 Potter Road – 97.5
• Phat Daddys Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Pupuseria La Pasadita, 4432 Potters Road – 97.5
• Silvinos, 621 Stallings Road – 98.5
• The Steak N' Hoagie Shop, 4390 Potter Road – 98.5
Waxhaw
• Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 100
• Bistro D'Antonio, 3909 Providence Road – 95.5
• Broome St Burgers, 203 N. Broome St. – 95
• Rosati's Pizza, 9925 Rea Road – 100
Weddington
• Jersey Mike's Subs, 13651 Providence Road – 99
Wesley Chapel
• Greco Fresh Grille, 6400 Weddington Monroe Road – 99.5
• Nena's Market, 4824 Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road – 100
• Pizza Hut, 5943 Weddington Road – 99
