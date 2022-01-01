The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 24 to Dec. 30
Indian Trail
Jalapenos, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 98.5
Mineral Springs
Gordon's Gas-N-Grill, 5720 N.C. 75 – 100
Monroe
Captain D's, 1301 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
Macs Fish and Chicken, 2399 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
Napoli Italian Restaurant, 2263 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
The Derby Restaurant & Bar, 1012 Skyway Drive – 97
Waxhaw
Maxwell's Tavern, 112 East South Main St. – 98
Walmart Neighborhood Market Store, 2520 Cuthbertson Road – 99
