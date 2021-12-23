The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 17 to 23:
Indian Trail
Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 99
Charlotte National Golf Club, 6920 Howey Bottoms Road – 95.5
Food Lion (produce), 7876 Idlewild Road – 99
Nor'east Treats And Eats, 3307 Arbor Pointe Drive – 95.5
The Bridge Restaurant, 5902 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 98
Tickle My Ribs, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 100
Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
Monroe
Best Western Inn & Suites Breakfast Bar, 2316 Hanover Drive – 100
Broome Street Burgers, 1951 Dickerson Blvd. – 99.5
Mayfair Seafood, 2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
O'Charleys, 2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
Palace Restaurant, 1000 Lancaster Ave. – 98
Papa Johns, 6701 Old Monroe Road – 95.5
Pizza Hut, 1013 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
Red Bowl Asian Kitchen, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92
Shake Shake Seafood, 2841 W Hwy 74 – 100
The Skinny Cook, 1643 W. Franklin St. – 90.5
Takara Steakhouse And Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
Stallings
7-Eleven, 15000 Idlewild Road – 99
Harris Teeter, (produce), 15080 Idlewild Road – 95
Waxhaw
Cork & Ale, 113 E North St. – 96.5
El Vallarta Mex Express, 1201 N. Broome St. – 96
G.R.I.T.S. Home Cookin, '7909 Lancaster Hwy. – 93.5
McDonalds, 2532 Cuthbertson Road – 98.5
Provisions, 107 West South Main St. – 98.5
Subway/Circle K, 5905 Waxhaw Hwy. – 98.5
Wendy's, 1000 Kemble St. – 96.5
Weddington
Rock Store Express, 13801 Providence Road – 91.5
Wesley Chapel
Harris Teeter (deli), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99
Hickory Tavern, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98
