The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 17 to 23:

Indian Trail

Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 99

Charlotte National Golf Club, 6920 Howey Bottoms Road – 95.5

Food Lion (produce), 7876 Idlewild Road – 99

Nor'east Treats And Eats, 3307 Arbor Pointe Drive – 95.5

The Bridge Restaurant, 5902 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 98

Tickle My Ribs, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 100

Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd. – 94

Monroe

Best Western Inn & Suites Breakfast Bar, 2316 Hanover Drive – 100

Broome Street Burgers, 1951 Dickerson Blvd. – 99.5

Mayfair Seafood, 2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5

O'Charleys, 2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99

Palace Restaurant, 1000 Lancaster Ave. – 98

Papa Johns, 6701 Old Monroe Road – 95.5

Pizza Hut, 1013 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100

Red Bowl Asian Kitchen, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92

Shake Shake Seafood, 2841 W Hwy 74 – 100

The Skinny Cook, 1643 W. Franklin St. – 90.5

Takara Steakhouse And Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5

Stallings

7-Eleven, 15000 Idlewild Road – 99

Harris Teeter, (produce), 15080 Idlewild Road – 95

Waxhaw

Cork & Ale, 113 E North St. – 96.5

El Vallarta Mex Express, 1201 N. Broome St. – 96

G.R.I.T.S. Home Cookin, '7909 Lancaster Hwy. – 93.5

McDonalds, 2532 Cuthbertson Road – 98.5

Provisions, 107 West South Main St. – 98.5

Subway/Circle K, 5905 Waxhaw Hwy. – 98.5

Wendy's, 1000 Kemble St. – 96.5

Weddington

Rock Store Express, 13801 Providence Road – 91.5

Wesley Chapel

Harris Teeter (deli), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99

Hickory Tavern, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.