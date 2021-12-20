The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 10 to 16:
Indian Trail
Chokh Di Noodle House, 14015 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
Circle K, 13719 E. Independence Blvd. – 99
Circle K, 1071 Chestnut Lane – 97
Grapes Wine Bar, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 99
Juke Box Deli and Pub, 5801 W. U.S. 74 – 99
Mia Famiglia, 7870 Idlewild Road – 97.5
Migg's Place, 5719 U.S. 74 – 96
Moe's Southwest Grill, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 97
Panera Bread, 13880 E. Independence Blvd. – 100
Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14039 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
Special Touch Catering and Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel Stouts Road – 99
Subway, 7802 Idlewild Road – 97
Tap And Vine, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 94
Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road – 91.5
Viva Chicken, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 100
Monroe
Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 95
Community Mart, 1002 South Rocky River Road – 94.5
Culver's Butterburgers and Frozen Custard, 5122 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 93.5
El Vallarta, 1890 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
Franklin Court Grille, 232 E. Franklin St. – 97.5
Grateful Breads, 107 E. Jefferson St – 94.5
Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 2505 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
Hong Kong, 813 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, 1701 Morgan Mill Road – 97
Olive Garden, 2983 Monroe Way – 99
Pizza Hut, 2111 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
Quiktrip , 603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
Ron's Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 95
Silvino's Pork Rinds and More, 2805 Chamber Drive – 94.5
Sonic, 1243 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
Taino, 3816 Sardis Church Road – 98.5
Taqueria De Leon, 400 Durant St. – 99
Taqueria Monarcas, 402 Patton Ave. – 98.5
Taqueria Veracruz Mexico, 1228 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
The Smoke Pit, 1507 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 95.5
Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 Skyway Drive – 96.5
Wow Supermarket, 1230 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
Zoom Express, 1114 Skyway Drive – 99
Stallings
Lucys Bakery, 4522 Potter Road – 97.5
Ngamart Dba Samsmart, 2700 Old Monroe Road – 100
Rock Store Bar-B-Que, 3116 Old Monroe Road – 100
Waxhaw
Blue Lagoon Cafe, 203 N. Broome St. – 98.5
Capricci's True Italian, 109 W. South Main St. – 96.5
China II, 1309 N. Broome St. – 96.5
Hacienda El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 3901 Providence Road S. – 98.5
Queens South Bar & Grill, 1201 N. Broome St. – 97
Weddington
Panda Chinese Restaurant, 13661 Providence Road – 95.5
Papa's Pizza To Go, 13649 Providence Road – 99
Subway, 2935 Weddington-Matthews Road – 98.5
Wesley Chapel
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 96.5
Market Express, 6320 Weddington Road – 100
Saveeda's American Bistro, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 96.5
