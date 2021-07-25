MONROE – Union County recognized staff July 19 for meeting service milestones.
Employees are grouped by years accrued in Union County and include the department they work in parenthesis:
• 5 years: Sabrina Frimpong (community support and outreach), Tong Vang (information technology), Sara Simpson (register of deeds) and James Sholar (sheriff's office).
• 10 years: William Norris (sheriff's office).
• 15 years: James Chaffin (parks & recreation) and Michell Thomas (register of deeds).
• 25 years: James Godwin (sheriff's office) and Dan Rogers (sheriff's office).
The county also recognized the July retirements of Michael Livingston (sheriff's office), Mendel Miles (sheriff's office), Kenzia Lett (library) and Wanda Plyler (business Ops).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.