MONROE – Union County has hired Clayton Voignier as director of strategy and innovation.
Voignier will provide guidance on improving programs and services, develop and recommend policies that align county programs with priorities and growth initiatives and oversee the county’s Community Development Block Grant Program.
“Bringing Clayton on board is a strategic decision to ensure Union County Government continues to develop innovative, cost-effective solutions for delivering the quality services that residents rely upon,” County Manager Mark Watson said.
Voignier most recently served as director of community planning and development for Richland County, S.C.
He has worked in a variety of roles for Mecklenburg County, including assistant to the county manager; director of business affairs for the social services department; and director of compliance, strategic planning and revenue cycle management for the finance department.
“I am both humbled and excited for the opportunity to join Union County Government, an organization that is committed to planning for and investing in future growth,” he said. “I look forward to implementing unique ideas that demonstrate the County’s continued commitment.”
