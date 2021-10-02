MONROE – Union County has hired Jon Amelio to serve as information technology director and lead efficiency improvements to digital networks and technology infrastructure.
Amelio will lead the planning and implementation of enterprise information systems to support a centralized operation, achieving more cost-effective and cost-beneficial information technology operations for Union County.
“This is a critical role for the county as the importance of technology infrastructure, security and solutions continues to grow,” County Manager Mark Watson said. “We searched nationwide for qualified candidates and are excited to now have Jon on board leading our IT solutions.”
Amelio most recently served as chief technology officer for the Allegheny Intermediate Unit in Pennsylvania.
“I'm excited to join the team in Union County and call this great community home,” Amelio said. “I look forward to leading a digital transformation and guide innovative and effective solutions to best support our organization as well as the residents we serve.”
