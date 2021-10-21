MONROE – The Union County Chamber will present its 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award to Christine Mann Darden, a Monroe native who worked at NASA for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2007.
While at NASA, Darden authored more than 57 technical papers and articles, primarily in the areas of sonic boom prediction, sonic boom minimization, and supersonic wing design.
She won NASA Medals for her work and leadership of the Sonic Boom Program as well as encouraging students to pursue careers in math and science.
Pat Kahle, president/CEO of the Union County Chamber, said her organization is proud to recognize Darden with its most prestigious recognition.
“Dr. Darden’s life story is inspirational and her research in high-speed aerodynamics and sonic boom prediction and minimization earned her international recognition,” Kahle said.
The Union County Chamber will recognize Darden and other award recipients at its Annual Gala on Dec. 2 at the Union County Ag Center.
The chamber announced finalists for three other awards Oct. 21:
• Excellence in Small Business Award – AdvantaClean of Monroe, HAVEN Creative & Nothing Bundt Cakes Marvin/Waxhaw.
• Excellence in Business Award – Darnel, Double Radius & Geological Resources.
• Rising Star Award – EWC Consulting, Keep Evolving Consulting & Leitner Bragg & Griffin.
The chamber will also present awards in the Employer of Choice, Community Impact and Nonprofit Innovation categories.
Chain Reaction Studios, a creative digital agency located in Monroe, will create videos highlighting finalists. Those videos will debut at the gala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.