Best Dance Studio: Dance Carolina
Taylor Nadreau founded the non-competitive dance studio, which offers classes in ballet, tap, jazz and hip-hop. Children as young as 3 years old can take classes at the Waxhaw studio.
Best Golf Course: Monroe Country Club
The Monroe Country Club describes the course as "the best greens in the area.” The course was designed by both Tom Jackson and Donald Ross.
Best Gym: Curves (Indian Trail)
Danielle Rojas and the team at Curves have won Best Gym for the second year in a row. The gym offers health and wellness education as well as virtual coaching to help women live their best and most healthy lives.
Best Sports Activity: Monroe Aquatics & Fitness Center
Membership to this amenity includes access to an eight-lane indoor pool, steam room, outdoor water park, fitness classes, weight room, gymnasium and racquetball courts, just to name a few perks.
