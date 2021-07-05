Best Antiques: Waxhaw Antique Mart
Fittingly, the Waxhaw Antique Mart is located within a building that dates back to the 1800s. You can find some real treasures here, ranging from 100-year-old furniture to seasonal decor.
Best Boutique: The Silver Lining
Jennifer Thornton Hill took over Silver Lining Boutique in 2020. The Monroe boutique has been around since 1998. It's a great place to find women's clothes, jewelry and accessories.
Best Consignment Store: I’ll Second That Resale & Consignment
I'll Second That Resale & Consignment specializes in home furnishings. The Indian Trail store posts photos of new inventory daily on social media. It's also served as a donation site for Common Heart.
Best Gift Shop: Refresh Gift Shop
You won't find anything stale here. Browse bath and body items, as well as jewelry, mugs, beer caddies and other gifts. The Waxhaw store has donated a portion of sales occasionally to Sandy Ridge Elementary, Turning Point and South Charlotte Dog Rescue.
Best Home Decor: Funki Monki Home Furnishings
Funki Monki is a destination for people that like painted furniture. The Waxhaw store accentuates displays by adorning armoires, dressers, nightstands and tables with nice showpieces.
Best Jewelry Store: Anthony’s Custom Jewelry
The family-owned store in Wesley Chapel offers jewelry and watches for all occasions. It also offers custom design and repairs.
