Best Attorney: Leitner Bragg & Griffin
Tee Leitner, Ellie Bragg Cobb and Jordan Griffin are the name partners of the Monroe law firm, which specializes in family law, criminal defense, civil litigation, traffic violations, DUI and DWI defense and personal injury.
Best Bank: State Employees’ Credit Union (Indian Trail)
The credit union provides an alternative to for-profit banks. Staff can help advise you on retirement, investments and planning for big buys.
Best Cleaning Service: MaidPro South Charlotte
MaidPro South Charlotte uses a 49-point checklist and a 24-hour guarantee to ensure homes are clean and up to clients' standards. Maids can do a one-time cleaning or they can come back on a regular basis.
Best Event Planning: EveryDay is a HollyDay
Holly Carr Tidwell is an expert at planning fun. Her firm, EveryDay is a HollyDay, can take the logistics off your hands so you can celebrate without the pressures of planning. She can hire vendors, shop for supplies, manage the event and even take pictures.
Best Florist: Sweet T
The Waxhaw floral shop can help find the right arrangement for a special occasion or event. Sweet T creates especially beautiful wedding displays.
Best Funeral Home: Heritage Funeral & Cremation Services
The grieving process should not be transactional. Heritage views funeral planning from two fronts, the physical and the emotional. The staff works with families to create “healing experiences” that honor the lives of loved ones.
Best Insurance Agent: Colby Spivey
Spivey has worked six years at Spivey Insurance Group, a family-owned business in Indian Trail. The United Way of Central Carolinas recognized him in 2019 for his volunteer work with The Arc of Union/Cabarrus.
Best Mortgage Company: The Stoner Venable Group
The Stoner Venable Team specializes in mortgages with a personal touch. The team helps families purchase and refinance their homes.
Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean
Linda Hill strives to provide straightforward pricing and great customer service in this “one-stop shop for all things moving.” Her team takes great care in helping clients pack and transport their possessions.
Best Organizational Service: Sage Organizing and Estate Clearing
You don't have to be an extreme hoarder to appreciate Candi Ruppert's work. She can transform untidy rooms and homes into organized, functional spaces. She works wonders with garages and pantries, too.
Best Photographer: Mnemosyne Studio
Ray Evans and Christy Miller create magazine-style shoots for photography that strengthens personal brands or makes family portraits more meaningful. Their research on clients combined with their expertise makes for great work.
Best Real Estate Agent: Brittany Austin
Earlier this year, Austin joined the Dembek Realty team, which is affiliated with Keller Williams Select, She posted on Facebook in May: “So thankful that I am able to help so many people, in a career I love.”
Best Tax Preparation: Marie Starnes CPA PC
Starnes helps small and medium-sized businesses with their taxes. Prior to taking a vacation in May, she told Facebook followers: “Thank you to everyone that continues to trust my work year after year. I close this tax season feeling humbled.”
Best Travel Agency: Jaimee Ward Anderson (Laid Back Travels)
Jaimee Ward Anderson has been keeping tabs on how the pandemic has affected travel around the world. Locally, she has been involved in the business community, serving as an ambassador for the Union County Chamber of Commerce.
Best Wedding Planner: EveryDay is a HollyDay
A lot of planning can go into the exchanging of rings and the vow of “I do.” Holly Carr Tidwell, of EveryDay is a HollyDay, can provide a detailed timeline of the wedding with ongoing communication. She can even marry couples.
