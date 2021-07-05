Best Custom Home Builder: Goodwin Custom Homes
You don't have to live in a cookie-cutter home. One of Chris Goodwin's recent projects shared on the firm's Facebook page combined farmhouse and modern aesthetics. Another project had a kitchen with Scandinavian influences.
Best Flooring Store: Outlook Flooring
Floors are sometimes overlooked when it comes to home renovations, but the pros at Outlook Flooring's Monroe location have the ideas and expertise to help transform any space with carpet, hardwood, tile, laminate and other solutions.
Best General Contractor: Goodwin Custom Homes
Charlotte native Chris Goodwin helps families move into the home of their dreams. Goodwin Custom Homes is a family business as wife Susan Goodwin helps with social media, staging and other behind the scenes tasks.
Best Hardware Store: Indian Trail Hardware
Indian Trail Hardware was sold in the spring and is now part of Ace Hardware stores owned and operated by The Helpful Hardware Company LLC. It is now known as Ace Hardware Indian Trail.
Best Heating & Cooling: Tyson Services Air Conditioning & Heating
If you don't remember the name, then maybe you recognize the Tyson Man mascot with shaved head and goatee assuring you that "your Tyson Man is on the way." Tyson provides HVAC repairs throughout Union County and beyond.
Best Interior Design: Sara Lynn Brennan Interiors
The Waxhaw resident doesn't need much to work with to transform a space. She's an expert at romantic transitional design with work appearing in publications like Romantic Homes and Cottages and Bungalows.
Best Landscaping Company: Cutting Edge Lawn Care & Landscaping
The Waxhaw-based company can help with ongoing lawn care as well as landscaping. Staff can install retaining walls, walkways, paver patios and planter beds. A consultation with Cutting Edge may be a great place to get started on an outdoor project.
Best Pest Control: Carolina Pest Management
The Monroe company has helped remove critters like ants, bed bugs, cockroaches, fleas, hornets, mosquitoes, rodents, spiders and wasps from dwellings since 1939. Carolina Pest Management has developed safe and environmentally friendly solutions.
Best Plumber: Reliable Services
The company offers a wide range of home repairs, such as plumbing, under one umbrella. Staff can handle clogged sinks and tubs, broken pipes and sewers, and toilets that need repairing or replacing.
