Best Chiropractor: Carolinas Chiropractic & Spinal Rehab
Dr. Kyle Jones launched the practice in 2009 in hopes of bringing chiropractic solutions to the Waxhaw area. His staff offers a full range of treatments to recover from injury or reduce pain. They' also given back to the community in many ways.
Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Providence Plastic Surgery & Skin Center
Dr. Andrew Gear heads ups this Charlotte office, which strives to educate clients on the pros and cons on a treatment. Staff can help with enhancing faces, breasts and tummies. There's also non-surgical options to rejuvenate your look.
Best COVID-19 Community Support: Atrium Health
Atrium Health launched the Million Mask Initiative in June 2020 to distribute one million masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health system announced recently that it had distributed more than three million masks.
Best Dentist: Pleasant Plains Dental
Dr. Henry Ernst and his staff have won Best Dentist for the third year for its work in general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry as well as orthodontics. The team has also donated hygiene supplies to the Community Shelter of Union County.
Best Dermatologist: Dermatology Care of Charlotte
With four locations across the region, including Indian Trail, Dermatology Care of Charlotte has the reach to provide medical and cosmetic solutions for healthy looking skin.
Best Eye Care Provider: Aycock Eye Associates
If you're in need of an eye exam, scan or cool frames for your glasses, Aycock Eye Associates can help. Dr. J. David Aycock is the front man for the Monroe clinic.
Best Home Health: Home Instead
Based in Monroe, this office provides in-home care to older adults in both Union and Stanly counties. Home Instead can help with personal care, home care, companionship or coping with the affects of Alzheimer's, dementia, arthritis and diabetes.
Best Massage Therapy: Massage Envy (Indian Trail)
Clients may enter this salon sore and broken down, but they will leave feeling great. Massages can be enhanced with aromatherapy, CyMe boosts or exfoliating hand and foot treatments.
Best Orthodontist: Murdock Orthodontics
Brothers John and Sean Murdock own and operate the company, which has locations in Indian Land, Lancaster and Wesley Chapel. The company has donated more than $200,000 to the communities they serve since 2015.
Best Over 55 Community: Waltonwood Providence
Waltonwood uses the tagline “redefining retirement living” to describe its housing options. Waltonwood Providence is rich with amenities, such as a movie theater, library, garden, restaurant-style dining and plenty of opportunities to socialize.
Best Supplement Store: Pure CBD
Kelley Hyatt and Anna Barson launched the Waxhaw store in 2019. The duo stay educated on the latest trends in CBD products to ensure customers have access to the most effective products.
Best Weightloss Facility: Curves (Indian Trail)
Curves (Indian Trail) offers in-club and at-home resources to help women reach their fitness goals. The fitness center recently launched a new nutrition and weight management program as well as a health and wellness class.
Best Women’s Health Care: Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN (Wesley Chapel)
Dr. Jennifer Mock, Marie Watson and Kristen Smith are some of the faces you'll find at this Wesley Chapel clinic. Mock specializes in obstetrics and gynecology.
