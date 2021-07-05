Waxhaw Creamery Best of the Weekly 2021
Richard Geist celebrates a fourth year of Waxhaw Creamery winning Best Ice Cream. Justin Vick/CMG photo

 

 

Best Asian Food: Asian Grill

This Waxhaw restaurant has a large menu with chicken, beef, seafood and vegetarian dishes. Asian Grill has a lot of positive reviews, especially for its takeout.

Best Bakery: Virtuoso Breadworks

Lauren and Ben Kallenbach launched their latest venture in 2020. You'll want to try the Signature WXW Sourdough bread. The Waxhaw bakery's pasties look like works of art especially when paired with fruit.

Best Barbecue: The Smoke Pit

The Monroe restaurant is one of four locations. The Smoke Pit cooks its meat on site up to 18 hours a day with hickory wood. Barbecue plates include N.C. pork, Texas brisket, barbecue-pulled chicken and smoked turkey breast.

Best Breakfast: Stacks Kitchen

The Waxhaw restaurant specializes in serving breakfast all day using local ingredients and family recipes. Load up on bendicts, skillets, omelets, pancakes, French toast and other morning staples.

Best Burger: Broome Street Burgers

The burger scientists here concoct all sorts of unique tastes. Recent specials include the Pico De Gallo Burger, Guac This Way Burger and Hawaii You Doin Burger with pineapple.

Best Cupcake: Nothing Bundt Cakes (Marvin)

Bundtinis are the Nothing Bundt Cakes version of the classic cupcake. The bite-sized bundt cakes are available by the dozen and are made with eggs, butter and cream cheese.

Best Date Night: Fox's Alley Bowling Bar & Grill

Forget the stuffy dinner and boring movie. Sometimes love develops over a game of bowling. Fox's Alley in Monroe offers cosmic bowling on Friday and Saturday nights. Grab a bite to eat at the alley's restaurant after the game.

Best Food Truck: La Reina de Charlotte

This Dominican food truck pops up at popular venues in Monroe. You may have seen the truck in recent months at Treehouse Vineyards, Eazy Parrot Bar or The Courthouse Self-Pour Beer & Wine.

Best Ice Cream: Waxhaw Creamery

Richard Geist, of Waxhaw Creamery, says the pandemic created supply chain and employment challenges, but loyal customers and ice cream fans have kept Waxhaw Creamery afloat with increased sales.

Best Italian Food: Mia Famiglia Restaurant and Pizzeria

Joe Abbate's restaurant concept won Union County Weekly's Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork competition this year. The Sicily native serves New York-style pizza as well as many Italian pasta favorites at the Indian Trail restaurant.

Best Lunch Spot: Stacks Kitchen

Stacks Kitchen is known for its all-day breakfast, but it also has a nice selection of sandwiches, wraps, salads and Angus burgers with a slew of Southern sides like coleslaw, turnip greens, fried okra and fried green beans.

Best Mexican Food: La Unica (Indian Trail)

The Indian Trail location is one of four authentic Mexican food restaurants under La Unica's banner. The restaurant has plenty of tacos, burritos and fajitas as well as chicken and seafood dishes.

Best Outdoor Dining: Franklin Court Grille

The spacious outdoor patio is perfect to enjoy some made-from-scratch food and wine in the company of friends or while listening to live music. Visit on Wine Wednesday or Thirsty Thursday and check the chalkboard for daily dinner specials.

Best Pizza: Johnny Tomatoes

Johnny Tomatoes came ripe off the vine in 2020, but the New York-style pizza restaurant has quickly developed a following. It offers a large selection of specialty pizzas, including Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Pie, Vodka Pie and Clam Pie.

Best Sandwich Shop: East Frank Superette and Kitchen

This gathering place has added some fun to downtown Monroe. Sandwiches are the big draw on the lunch and dinner menu with offerings like The Big Ugly Baby Meatloaf Sandwich, Beef N' Jam, The Hummus Among Us and The Talt.

Best Seafood: Spiro's Hilltop Fish Fare & Seafood

The Monroe restaurant has been serving the community since the 1930s. Customers can order their entrees broiled, grilled or blackened. They have fried fish, too. The oyster bar in the basement serves them fresh, fried, steamed or Rockefeller style.

Best Steakhouse: LongHorn Steakhouse

There's nothing like ordering steaks to celebrate a special occasion. This national chain has been serving up steaks since 1981. It touts perfectly crafted steaks with cuts like filet, porterhouse, ribeye, sirloin, T-bone and New York strip.

Best Sushi: Red Bowl Asian Bistro

A trip to Monroe Crossing Mall can work up an appetite. It's very convenient to have Red Bowl Asian Bistro there for nourishment. Classic and contemporary dishes await.

Best Vegan/Vegetarian: East Frank Superette and Kitchen

The lunch menu has solid salad options while sandwiches like The Evil Cheese Steak and The Banh You can be customized with No Evil Foods plant meat. For breakfast, try the What! A Breakfast Salad! or The Vegans Are Coming wrap

Best Wings: Fox's Alley Bowling Bar & Grill

You wouldn't think a bowling alley would win a food award, but Fox's Alley has rolling strikes in the wings category for a few years now. Try their wings with BBQ, hot honey, garlic parmesan or the newest flavor: spicy peanut butter honey.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.