• Best Community Theater: Lanti Performing Arts
The Indian Trail studio offers musical theater and production classes with opportunities to shine through performances. “The Wizard of Oz” will serve as its fall 2021 production.
• Best Girls Night Out: Creative Share Group
Creative Share Group is known for enhancing events and parties through face and body art. Glitter tattoo parties, live body painting and face painting are some of the ways this talented group of artists can make events more memorable.
• Best Historical Site: Museum of the Waxhaws
The museum's grounds include the Heritage Garden, Nesbit Smokehouse and Secrest Homestead, which give visitors an idea of what life was like in the 1800s.
• Best Influencer: Steven Furtick
Readers bypassed the likes of Instagram models and YouTube pranksters for someone who promotes the virtues of living a moral life. Furtick has gained international fame for his approach to explaining the Bible at Elevation Church.
• Best Live Music Venue: The Trail House
Musicians can rock The Trail House from the inside stage or outdoor patio. Angry Charley, Kids in America, Next O' Kin, Rusty Pilot, Ryan Trotti and U-Phonik are some of the most recent acts to perform here.
• Best Museum: Museum of the Alphabet
The museum, housed within the JAARS campus, explores the history of language and writing systems from around the world. Events like Around the World Storytime and Night at the Alphabet Museum keep its history fresh.
• Best Podcast: Elevation with Steven Furtick
The weekly podcast features sermons delivered by Elevation Church pastor Steven Furtick and other faith leaders. One of the most recent episodes paired Furtick with faith legend T.D. Jakes.
• Best TV personality: Scott Wickersham
Wickersham anchors the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. news for “Channel 9 Eyewitness News.” He has been a fixture at WSOC-TV since 2005.
• Best Wedding/Event Venue: The Carriage House
Looking to add some rustic charm to your event or wedding? Then The Carriage House in Indian Trail has to be at the top of your list. Its wedding venue can accommodate up to 150 guests.
