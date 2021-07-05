Best Day Care: Big Blue Marble Academy
Global education is an important part of the curriculum at Big Blue Marble Academy. Another key piece is giving back, which students learn from “heart projects.” Julie Smith serves as director of the Waxhaw childcare center.
Best Private School: ELM School of Real Estate
Ericka L. McKnight helps real estate agents and entrepreneurs reach their potential at ELM School of Real Estate. The tagline of the school is “Teaching with passion and purpose.” She motivates students to succeed.
Best Tutoring Center: Huntington Learning Center-Weddington
Jewel Wiesinger and Barb Ballard have created an environment where children, ages 5 to 17, can get help with reading, writing, math, science and standardized tests. She hosts summer workshops on essays, college visits and major pathways.
Best College Preparation Service: Elizabeth West Consulting
Elizabeth West culls from years of experience teaching university-level English and working in college admissions to help students navigate the college selection process.
Best Summer Camp: Lanti Performing Arts
This studio churns out creative and confident performers. Camps offered this summer include choreography, film and TV, musical theater and ukulele as well as programs devoted to productions like “Hamilton,” “Into the Woods” and “Newsies.”
