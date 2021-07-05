Best Bar: Waxhaw Tap House
Waxhaw Tap House opened in May 2020 in what used to be a pottery studio. Customers can create memories here with the help of 24 taps serving craft beer from the Carolinas, live music, karaoke, trivia nights and food trucks.
Best Brewery: The DreamChaser's Brewery
The Waxhaw microbrewery serves up ales, lagers, stouts and IPAs in a repurposed firehouse. The taproom always has something going on, including food trucks, trivia, music bingo, open mics and live music. It supports animal charities.
Best Coffee Shop: Sospeso Coffee Roasters
The coffee roasting company can be found at an espresso bar within Provisions Waxhaw, which celebrated its fifth anniversary on June 28. It also sells tastes of Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras and Indonesia through its website.
Best Sports Bar: Queens South Bar and Grill
The Waxhaw sports bar has a menu with Southern delicacies like the chicken pot pie or slow-cooked pot roast with New York-inspired pizza pies. Queens South sums up its influences on Instagram: “a little bit of Yankee & a little bit of y'all.”
Best Wine Bar: Cork & Ale
Enjoy wine by the glass or bottle thanks to a cellar of carefully curated drinks from around the world, including France, Italy, Australia and New Zealand. The Waxhaw bar hosts special events like food pairings, live music and Sunday brunch.
