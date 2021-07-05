Best Day Spa: Moss & Black Salon and Spa
Jennifer Mosblech is not only the owner, but she's also an expert in making women feel great about themselves. The Waxhaw salon enhances the face, nails, body and skin. It offers packages for a full day, half-day and even pre-travel day of beauty.
Best Nail Salon: Moss & Black Salon and Spa
Nails are just one part of the salon experience. Staff offers manicures, gel polish, SNS dip, SNS French, SNS ombre and a variety of other styles. The Moss & Black Signature Pedicure is luxurious with hot stone massage, mask and towel wrap.
Best Hair Salon: Brush’d Salon
Brush'd cuts women's, men's and children's hair. The Waxhaw salon regularly posts examples of hair transformations on social media. Whether you're looking for a balayage, cut and styling; color corrections; or highlights, the team has you covered.
Best Hair Stylist: Nikki Bourgeault (Brush’d Salon)
After years of doing hair and makeup for incredible venues like New York Fashion Week, television and an NFL team, Nikki Bourgeault pursued her dream of opening a hair salon. Bourgeault has won multiple awards for her work at Brush'd.
Best Tattoo Shop: Skin City Tattoo Studio
There's a lot of artistic talent at the Monroe studio, where Mitchell Pope, Tyler Suggs and Manley Bryant can bring your ideas to life. Recent examples of their work, include ink portraits of Captain America, Jesus Christ and Pokemon characters.
