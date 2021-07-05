Best Dog Trainer: Wagner K9 School
Billed as “the original bootcamp for dogs,” Wagner K9 School has been working with canines in the Charlotte area since 1975. The Wingate school can hone in on specific behaviors, such as aggression, anxiety, chewing and digging, for all breeds.
Best Groomer: Doggie Depot
Dogs can not only get baths, haircuts and nail trims, but they can also get coloring for their heads, ears and tails; painted nails or a de-shedding treatment. Cats can gets bathed and brushed, too. The Monroe depot opened a doggie day care this month.
Best Pet Friendly Bar: Sweet Union Brewing
The dog-friendly brewery has held events like Yappy Hour complete with a bone bar and kissing booth as well as a doggy speed dating adoption event for Valentine's Day. It has also supported Carolina P.A.W.S. Pet Adoption and Animal Rescue.
Best Pet Store: Carolina Pet Pantry
The Indian Trail store carries food, toys and supplies for the furry member of the family. Carolina Pet Pantry supports Bullies 2 the Rescue, a nonprofit that helps English and French bulldogs
Best Veterinarian: Pressly Animal Hospital
Dr. William Pressly leads this full-service animal hospital, which ensures the health and wellness of your pets. Staff handles general surgery, dental care and spay/neutering as well as procedures like laser therapy, acupuncture and Chinese herbs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.