CHARLOTTE – Union County Public Schools and Atrium Health have agreed to a 10-year partnership to provide a variety of sports medicine services and health and wellness programs, through embedded certified athletic trainers and associated physician and provider coverage.
On July 1, Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute began expanding its exclusive athletic training to 10 public high schools for all sports, as well as basketball and cheerleading for the nine public middle schools with athletic programs.
The goal of the partnership is to further enhance the athletic, student and school staff experience and to promote the safety of student-athletes.
Atrium Health has more than 25 years of history working closely with leaders in Union County to elevate care and reduce health disparities.
The health and wellness programs to be offered include: CPR/First Aid/AED certification and training; mental health first aid education; access to a registered dietitian for sports performance; and “Heart of a Champion Day,” which includes sports physicals as well as injury prevention seminars and education for coaches.
“We have over 3,500 Atrium Health teammates in Union County and, if you have a child that plays sports, you can trust that Atrium Health is here for you,” said Dr. Claude Moorman III, president of Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute. “Since hiring Dr. Eric Warren last year, who has strong ties to the area, our relationship with Union County Public Schools has been a top priority. We’re looking forward to bringing unparalleled care closer to home for its athletes and students.”
Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute works with several community organizations in the county, including United Way, Girls on the Run, and UCPS, through the Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle School.
Atrium Health also plans to invest in literacy and mental health initiatives through the UCPS partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.