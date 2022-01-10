CHARLOTTE - Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) will hold two public events on her State of the District Day on Jan. 27.
Both events are open to the public and will be livestreamed on Zoom and/or Facebook, pending changes due to COVID-19. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster is required to attend both events. Pandemic protocols including masking and social distancing will be in force.
“I’m looking forward to speaking with constituents this month as we share our accomplishments and hear from the public about what still needs to be done,” Adams said.
The first event is a “Building Our Future Infrastructure Town Hall” at Huntersville Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The second event is the “2022 State of the District Address” at 6:30 p.m. at the Dale F. Halton Theater on the CPCC Central Campus in Midtown Charlotte.
Doors open for both events 30 minutes prior to the start time. Both events require an RSVP.
Register at https://forms.gle/hRd5otdtZBRBer8Y8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.