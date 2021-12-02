CHARLOTTE – U.S. Bank held a grand opening Nov. 30 for its Blakeney branch at 9836 Rea Road, the latest milestone in its consumer business banking expansion in Charlotte.
Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank opened its first Charlotte branch at 201 S. Tryon Street in fall 2019, extending the bank’s retail footprint to a 26th state. The bank opened its second location last fall at 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road (Unit 106A) in Pineville.
The Blakeney location will be the bank’s third in Charlotte. A fourth location at 4525 Sharon Road in the SouthPark area is expected to open in the spring of 2022, as part of the ongoing expansion.
The new Blakeney branch will showcase U.S. Bank’s latest award-winning design features, including:
• Private engagement offices for customer appointments and in-depth conversations
• An ATM where customers can cash checks with their choice of denominations, make deposits, pay accounts online and more.
• Customer support stations that provide space for one-on-one conversations and branch cafés offering coffee and additional beverages for customers, in a relaxed and open atmosphere
• A Digital Discovery Center that provides a demonstration space for customers on the use of online and mobile technologies.
• Access to specialists in business banking, wealth management and mortgages
The Blakeney branch, at 4,263 square feet, will be the first U.S. Bank location in the Charlotte market to be equipped with a drive-up, as well as a drive-up ATM. The location will also incorporate design changes focused on protecting the health of customers and employees, including plexiglass barriers, anti-microbial surfaces and signage to encourage social distancing.
U.S. Bank selected Charlotte for its retail banking expansion in 2019 because it already had an extensive employee and customer base in the area. The bank has more than 950 employees in the area supporting various business lines, including Corporate & Commercial Banking, Investment Services, Risk Compliance and Mortgage. It also serves tens of thousands of mortgage, auto loan and credit card customers in the market.
As it has expanded its Charlotte presence, U.S. Bank has invested deeply in the community. Since 2019, the bank’s initiatives have included a $4.55 million affordable housing commitment, a $1 million contribution toward the Rail Trail bridge and $250,000 in grants from its Rebuild & Transform Fund to address social and economic inequities. In July, the U.S. Bank Foundation also awarded a $50,000 Market Impact Fund grant to Charis Blackmon and the West Side Community Land Trust to support affordable housing and homeownership.
