The U.S. Bank “Good Truck” is visiting Charlotte, giving away free treats at events and festivals in June and July. The first stop was June 13 at the U.S. Bank Blakeney branch at 9836 Rea Road, where employees gave away Hip Hop Smoothies and U.S. Bank dog bowls, leashes and key chains. Sarah Payne, Trevor Lee, Danielle Dickerson and Alisha Lane are pictured from left to right.

