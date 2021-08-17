CHARLOTTE – Tupelo Honey’s Biscuits for a Cause employee relief fund is helping two of its team members support their families while dealing with COVID-19.
Amber Goodwin and Kimberly Davis each had to quarantine their families due to positive COVID tests and were unable able to work for two weeks. Biscuits for a Cause grants were distributed to each of them to help support their families and pay bills during their time away from work.
“This grant is so important to me because I am a full-time mother working hard to make ends meet for my family,” Goodwin said. “Two weeks could really set me back, but because of this grant, I was able to support my family while recovering from COVID-19. This program speaks volumes about Tupelo Honey’s culture because most establishments don’t go above and beyond for their employees.”
Davis’ youngest child had tested positive for COVID-19 and became severely ill which led to her having to take time off work. She was balancing having a sick child while trying to keep her other children healthy, as well as trying to keep a roof over their heads.
“Tupelo Honey cares not only about their employees, but also about their employees’ families,” Davis said. “I had to stay home to take care of my sick child. I worried that taking time off would put a financial burden on my family, but the Biscuits for a Cause relief grant helped me pay my bills and put food on the table for my kids.”
The relief fund is a confidential, tax-free financial assistance program for all part- and full-time staff. Employees apply for grants through the human resources department.
‘Biscuits for a Cause’ is funded by sales of Tupelo Honey’s biscuit appetizer, which features two cathead buttermilk biscuits with blueberry jam and whipped butter.
More than 150 teammates representing all 16 locations have received relief funding grants to date, totaling more than $250,000. Grants have been provided to help pay medical bills, avoid evictions, rebuild costs after fire, rebuild costs after weather damages, and other significant events. To date, the fund has raised more than $500,000.
