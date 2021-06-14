ASHEVILLE – Tupelo Honey has formed the nonprofit, “Biscuits for a Cause,” to manage its guest-driven relief fund for employees in need.
The fund has raised more than $500,000 to date.
The effort kicked off last summer to help support the company’s employee relief fund during COVID-19. The $4 appetizer features two cathead buttermilk biscuits with blueberry jam and whipped butter. Tupelo Honey servers explain the relief program to guests at each table, often suggesting the biscuit appetizer.
More than 150 teammates representing all 16 locations have received relief funding grants to date, totaling more than $250,000. Grants have been provided to help pay medical bills, avoid evictions, rebuild costs after fire, rebuild costs after weather damages, and other severe or significant events.
“This effort not only allows us to support our team but provides guests an opportunity to help them personally during difficult times,” Chief Operating Officer Caroline Skinner said. “Our guests have been so wonderful, loyal and giving. Just ordering our biscuits represents their ‘thank you’ to all of our team members.”
The ‘Biscuits for a Cause’ relief fund is a confidential, tax-free financial assistance program for all part- and full-time Tupelo Honey teammates. Teammates apply for grants through the company’s human resources department.
The Asheville-based Southern kitchen and bar with 16 U.S. locations, including Charlotte (101 S Tryon St.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.