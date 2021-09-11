CHARLOTTE – Tryon Medical Partners is opening a new and expanded Matthews medical clinic Sept. 13.
The 11,000-foot-clinic, located at 630 Matthews Township Parkway, will replace the practice’s current 3,000-square-foot clinic in Novant Health’s Matthews Medical Building.
Dr. Dale Owen, Tryon Medical Partners CEO and a cardiologist with the practice, said the staff is thrilled to open a new clinic to serve its growing patient population.
“We have completely renovated the stand-alone building, which we previously used to test our patients for COVID-19,” Owen said. “The opening of the clinic also marks Tryon Medical Partners third anniversary since we became an independent practice and opened our first clinic in September 2018.”
The new clinic features a spacious layout, easy parking and ground-floor access.
Primary care (internal medicine) doctors based at the clinic include Peter Copsis, Maria Socorro A. Geronimo, Edward Knish Jr., Justin Miller and Caroline Lee Wilds. Physician assistant Jessica Levy is also based at the clinic.
The Matthews clinic will also offer specialty care in cardiology, dermatology and endocrinology later this fall. Initially,18 Tryon medical professionals will be based at the clinic.
Tryon Medical Partners Tryon Medical Partners is owned by its 99 physicians, who cover internal and family medicine, cardiology, rheumatology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, pulmonary and sleep medicine. It serves approximately 170,000 patients Mecklenburg and Gaston counties at 10 clinics.
On the web: https://tryonmed.com
